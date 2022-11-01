World Cup 2022: GFA arrange church service for Black Stars ahead of tournament

The Ghana Football Association has revealed a church service will be held for the Black Stars before the World Cup in Qatar.

Following the national day of fasting and prayers for the team, the leadership of the FA will attend a church service at the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral Church in Accra.

The service will be presided over by Rt. Rev. Dr.Daniel S.M Torto, Anglican Bishop of Accra Diocese.

A statement on the FA website read: "As part of activities put in place by Ghana Football Association ahead of the Black Stars World Cup participation in Qatar 2022, a church service will be held for the team on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral Church in Accra.

"Rt. Rev. Dr.Daniel S.M Torto, Anglican Bishop of Accra Diocese will lead and officiate this non denominational church service as we seek the favor and blessings of the Almighty God for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

"All Executive Council members, Staff of the Association across the Regions, Black Stars Technical Team and Management Committee members will take part in this important church service."

The Black Stars have been handed a tough group at the World Cup, which starts in 20 days.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.