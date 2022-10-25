World Cup 2022: GFA ExCo member says supporters will be sponsored to Qatar

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo has assured supporters that they will be sponsored to Qatar to cheer on the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.

He claims that they are looking for corporate sponsorship to send supporters to the tournament, and that the supporters' trip will not be funded by the government.

"There is no way we will play the World Cup without sending supporters. We have done this from the days of Adam to the days of Oduro Sarfo," he said on Peace FM.

"The real reason is if you look at the Dzamefe Commission it says government should not use public funds for the World Cup so they are working on sponsorship when they get corporate sponsorship.

"And the corporate wants to send let’s say 20 people in the name of Ghana nobody can stop me. Because it is my company’s money and I want to fly people out. We are not looking at government using government funds but we are looking at government to facilitate fans to Qatar."

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.