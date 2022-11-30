World Cup 2022: Ghana ace Thomas Partey eyes last 16 place ahead of Uruguay clash

Thomas Partey remains confident ahead of Ghana's crucial World Cup clash against Uruguay on Friday.

After beating South Korea 3-2 on Monday, the Black Stars need a win against Uruguay to secure a place in the last 16 of the tournament currently ongoing in Qatar.

The West African nation have scores to settle with Uruguay following the quarter final defeat in 2010 in South Africa.

“I think this a new team, this is a new generation. History is always there, but we have to go in and try to give our best and at the end we will be able to achieve our dream," he told London World.

“It was very difficult, we had our aim that we were going to make history, but at the end we couldn’t. Everybody was sad at that time, [but now] we have to work hard to qualify for the next stage.

“Well football is about win, lose, draw - sometimes when you win you’re happy and sometimes when you lose you’re unlucky,” he said. “But now we have to work harder, we have to forget what happened, this is a new time, a new year and we have to try and achieve our dream.”