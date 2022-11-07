World Cup 2022: Ghana Ambassador praises Qatar's efforts to ensure the success of tournament

Ghana's Ambassador to Qatar H E Mohamed Noureddine Ismail has the State of Qatar for its outstanding preparations and arrangements for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Ambassador stated that the State of Qatar, led by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has done everything possible to ensure the success of the world's most popular sporting event.

"What draws attention and is taken into consideration is the huge infrastructure implemented by Qatar to host the tournament for the first time in the Arab region and the Middle East, including, for example, international stadiums, hotels, apartments, road networks, as well as the hospitality industry. They in turn confirmed its readiness to receive over two million guests expected to visit Doha during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," he stressed in an interview with Qatar News Agency.

According to him, all these excellent facilities would leave a lasting legacy for Qatar and contribute significantly to the country's status as a sporting mecca, noting that the organisation has also been excellent, with Katara introducing a cultural spice and angle to the Mondial with a well-elaborate line-up of activities and events on the wings of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Ambassador praised the Qatari people for their generosity, hospitality, and adherence to Qatari laws, traditions, and culture, adding: “I have found Qataris to be warm and loving people, who believe in respect, trust and friendship.”

He demanded all Ghanaian fans to uphold their country’s good reputation by respecting the laws, culture and traditions of Qatar during the World Cup.

Ghana's Black Stars will start their campaign on November 24 against Portugal, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.

"Ghanaian players are prepared to go beyond the group stage and if possible, to the semifinals," he added.

His Excellency stressed that Ghana’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not only for winning trophies but showcasing the strength, talent, character and beauty of football in Africa.