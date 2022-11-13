World Cup 2022: Ghana and Real Mallorca ace Baba Iddrisu ruled out tournament - EXCLUSIVE

Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu has miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively confirm.

Iddrisu, one of the key men for Otto Addo, will miss the global tournament in what has been a devastating blow for the impressive midfielder.

The box-to-box midfielder limped off the field and was substituted at halftime in Real Mallorca’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga.

Top officials of the Spanish side have told GHANAsoccernet.com that the midfielder will not recover in time to make Ghana's squad.

The defensive midfielder played a key role in Ghana's qualification to the World Cup.

He was pivotal as the Black Stars edged out eternal African rivals Nigeria on the away goal-rule to qualify for the global showpiece.

The midfielder becomes the third player after goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacot to miss the tournament.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year. They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.