World Cup 2022: Ghana captain Andre Ayew not focused on the past ahead of Uruguay clash

Published on: 02 December 2022
Doha (Qatar), 28/11/2022.- Andre Ayew (R) of Ghana reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 28 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Corea del Sur, Catar) EFE/EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says they will go out with determination and desire to beat Uruguay and advance to the knockout stage.

The build-up to the game has been centred on the 2010 meeting, which the South Americans won in Johannesburg after Luis Suarez's handball incident denied Ghana a late winner.

With the score tied at 1-1, Suarez purposefully blocked a goal-bound header by Dominic Adiyiah with his hand on the goal line in the final minute of extra time.

Ghana were awarded a penalty, which Asamoah Gyan failed to convert, and the Black Stars were eliminated in the penalty shootout.

"Everyone felt bad, but all I think about is qualifying for the second round," said André Ayew, the only survivor from Ghana's 2010 squad.

"Revenge or not, we will go out with the same determination and desire to win because we want to qualify," he added, and continued: "I don't look back, I don't want to focus on the past."

Ghana will advance to the tournament's round of 16 if they defeat Uruguay. A draw would also benefit the West Africans because it would bring their total to four points and make them dependent on the result of the other game between South Korea and Portugal in order to advance.

 

 

