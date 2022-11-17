World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Addo continues to confound opponents with starting XI for global tournament

Ghana coach Otto Addo continues to surprise followers of the national team as he tweaked his starting eleven for the international friendly against Switzerland on Thursday.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey and mercurial midfielder Mohammed Kudus were all left out of the starting team with the latter not part of the squad for the test match.

However, Addo shockingly handed debutant Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh a role in the first eleven alongside debutant Abdul Samed Salis.

Tariq Lamptey is making his first start for the team as the Borussia Dortmund trainee assess his right-back options.

His consistent changes in the first team has let many wondering if Ghana has a profound first eleven while others fill it will play as an advantage for the Black Stars.

Since Otto Addo's appointment as Black Stars coach, he has not maintained the same set for back-to-back games.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup in seven days time when they face Portugal in the Group H opener.