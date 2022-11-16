World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo among lowest paid at tournament

Black Stars trainer Otto Addo has been ranked amongst the lowest earning coaches heading to the World Cup in Qatar according to a research by Finance Football.

The Germany-born former Ghana international is taking home £351,994 as his annual salary which sees him as the 28th position on the ranking.

Addo is ahead of three other African coaches namely Rigobert Song of Cameroon, Senegal's Aliou Cissé and Tunisia gaffer Jalel Kadri.

The Ghana coach also came above Costa Rica head coach Luis Fernando Suarez in the rankings.

Addo was appointed in February this year following the exit of Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac after a shambolic showing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The former Dortmund player subsequently guided the Black Stars to secure their qualification for the World Cup in March after overcoming rivals Nigeria in the playoff.

Germany head coach Hansi Flick tops the list as the highest coach per annum going to the World and is followed by England boss Gareth Southgate, France's Didier Deschamps and Brazil coach Tite in that other.

How much will every manager earn at the 2022 World Cup;

32. Jalel Kadri | Tunisia | £114,400-per-year

31. Aliou Cisse | Senegal | £272,795

30. Rigobert Song | Cameroon | £299,195

29. Luis Fernando Suarez | Costa Rica | £307,995

28. Otto Addo | Ghana | £351,994

27. John Herdman | Canada | £422,392

Canada boss John Herdman 26. Czeslaw Michniewicz | Poland | £439,992

25. Zlatko Dalic | Croatia | £483,991

24. Dragan Stojkovic | Serbia | £571,386

23. Walid Regragui | Morocco | £650,000 (per Total Sportal)

22. Gustavo Alfaro | Ecuador | £676,873

21. Diego Alonso | Uruguay | £755,988

20. Carlos Queiroz | Iran | £760,788 (per Iran Wire)

19. Hajime Moriyasu | Japan | £932,008

18. Herve Renard | Saudi Arabia | £966,961

17. Luis Enrique | Spain | £1,010,914

16. Kasper Hjulmand | Denmark | £1,010,915

15. Roberto Martinez | Belgium | £1,055,038

14. Gregg Berhalter | USA | £1,098,998

13. Graham Arnold | Australia | £1,142,957

12. Paulo Bento | South Korea | £1,142,958

11. Rob Page | Wales | £1,200,000 (per Total Sportal)

Rob Page as Wales boss 10. Murat Yakin | Switzerland | £1,406, 718

9. Fernando Santos | Portugal | £1,978,196

8. Felix Sanchez Bas | Qatar | £2,110,076

7. Lionel Scaloni | Argentina | £2,285,916

6. Gerardo Martino | Mexico | £2,549,675

5. Louis van Gaal | Netherlands | £2,700,000 (per Total Sportal)

4. Tite | Brazil | £3,100,000

3. Didier Deschamps | France | £3,270,000

2. Gareth Southgate | England | £4,990,000

1. Hansi Flick | Germany | £5,590,000