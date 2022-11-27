World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo apologises for 'rude' comments about American referee after Portugal defeat

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes his comments about officiating in Ghana's loss to Portugal were impolite and has apologised.

Before Ghana's must-win game against South Korea, the former international said he made those remarks because he was emotional after the defeat and hoped to avoid a FIFA fine.

Otto Addo blamed the 3-2 loss to Portugal on referee Ismail Elfath, saying the American official was not in Ghana's favour in Doha last Thursday.

Portugal won the game 3-2, but the victory was contingent on a contentious penalty awarded to Ronaldo after he was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

He said: “It was really a wrong decision. We played the ball. I don’t know why VAR didn’t come up. There is no explanation for me.

“The referee was not in our favour.”

Asked whether the foul was given because it was Ronaldo, Addo replied: “I think you have to ask the referee. I have no proof of that. We were playing the ball and then there was contact.

“I don’t know whether they were not paying, or whether the VAR was not paying attention. If you look at the replay, we played the ball, it was actually a foul against us.”

But ahead of Monday's meeting with South Korea, Otto Addo apologised, saying: "Up to this point we haven’t gotten any answer from FIFA and maybe I can use this stage now to apologize. It was a little bit rude but I was very emotional after the match. Hopefully, I won’t get a fine."

He also denied reports that the Ghana Football Association had petitioned FIFA about the officiating in the Portugal game.

Ghana will face South Korea at the Education City Stadium on Monday, hoping to get their first win of the tournament.