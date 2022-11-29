World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo consoles Son Heung-min after South Korea defeat

Ghana coach Otto Addo approached Son Heung-min and comforted him following Korea's 3-2 loss to the Black Stars at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan.

Addo who is noted for this scouting and talent development worked with Son Heung-min during his time with Hamburg at the youth level.

From 2009 until 2015, Addo managed the Hamburg youth squad after his retirement as a player.

He was directly coaching Son Heung-min in Hamburg at the time.

Otto Addo noticed the talent and technical ability of Son and recommended him to the Hamburg first team.

After Son Heung-min moved to Leverkusen in 2013, their relationship ended, and nine years later, they reconnected at the World Cup in Qatar.

The two met in a FIFA World Cup match with Otto Addo in charge of the Ghana team and Son as captain of the South Korean team.

Ghana emerged winners against South Korea at the Education City Stadium.

Son Heung-min cried as the game ended and hung his head.

At this point, Son Heung-min was reassured by Ghana coach Addo, who hugged him.

“We knew that it would be difficult for our defenders to follow him when Heung-Min Son tried to get inside from the side. He said it was a week,” Otto Addo said.

“In the process of defending Korea’s attack, we suffered a lot of crosses,” he said. “Korea was a strong team. We were lucky in the end and we were able to win in the end.”, he added.