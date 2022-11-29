World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo consoles tearful friend Son Heung-min

Ghana coach Otto Addo went to console South Korea star Son Heung-min after the Black Stars beat the Asians in a World Cup thriller on Monday.

Ghana earned their first points of the competition and still has a chance to advance to the second round thanks to two goals from Mohammed Kudus and frantic defending.

Ghana led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Mohammed Salisu and Kudus, but South Korea came back with two goals in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, who embodied his team's tenacity by attacking the ball and scoring twice in a row.

However, Ghana quickly retook the lead, seizing the one opportunity they had to score the game-winning goal in the second half through Kudus.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min broke down in tears after the game, and Otto Addo was there to console him.

The pair have a great relationship, having worked together at Hamburger SV in Germany.

“He's very, very disciplined. So he became so good because he worked hard for it. This is what I hoped for, and I expected it," Addo said Sunday before the match.

He added with a smile: "I always wish him all the best, except tomorrow."