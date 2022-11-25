World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo eyes victory against South Korea

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says Ghana's upcoming game against South Korea at the World Cup is a must win.

The Black Stars lost their opening game to Portugal in a thrilling encounter at the Stadium 974. Five second half goals ensured the 2016 European champions beat Ghana to secure all three points.

The four-time African champions have to beat South Korea in their second group game to stand any chance of progress at the tournament.

"I have to beat Korea to rise to the top of the 16th," said Otto Addo.

“If we beat Korea and Portugal beat Uruguay, we can finish second in the group. Korea is a good team, so it will be a difficult game, but we have to win. We are under pressure, but they are in the same situation,” he added.

The Black Stars have failed to make it beyond the group stage only once at the World Cup.