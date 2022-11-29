World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo hails performance of his players in win against South Korea 

Ghana coach Otto Addo has hailed the performance of his players in their 3-2 win against Korea in the second group game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars survived a late scare to hold onto their first win in the tournament at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday.

Ghana coach Otto Addo was left satisfied with the resilience of his team.

Mohammed Kudus was adjudged the man of the match with his two goals against the Asian side.

Speaking after the game, Otto Addo was satisfied with the performance of his players.

"Definitely satisfied There is nothing better than winning 3 points. Korea did very well. Especially the first 10 minutes were really good. created many opportunities.

"But after 10 minutes we found the flow again. He scored the opening goal with a good free kick. The players did really well. We seized the opportunity while regaining our market share.

"Kudus got into the box and took advantage of the opportunity. In the second half, it was difficult to block Korea's cross. I tried to block the opponent's cross. In the end we won, and our mental strength was high. I defended passionately, and I think I was lucky. Korea pressed hard, but the goalkeeper and defenders did a good job. I had bad luck against Portugal, but I was good against Korea. I am satisfied with this result", he added.