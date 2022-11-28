World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo hopes two African teams qualify for Round of 16 

Ghana coach Otto Addo says he hopes two African teams will make it to the Round of 16 stage in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

All five of the African teams were winless in their first group matches with Ghana and Cameroon suffering defeats.

However Senegal and Morocco bounced back to pick wins against Qatar and Belgium in their second group games.

Ghana heads into Monday's game against South Korea after losing to Portugal 3-2 in its opener and will be searching for a win.

Speaking at the pre-match conference on Sunday ahead of the South Korea game, Coach Otto Addo hopes more African teams will progress to the next round of the competition.

“Everybody still has chances, some more, some less, but I'm hoping and praying at least one or two (African) teams can advance to the next stage,” said Addo.

Ghana and Cameroon will be in action on Monday for their respective second group matches.

Cameroon plays Serbia in their second group game at the Al Janoub Stadium whilst Ghana take on South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.