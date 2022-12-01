World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo impressed by goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi

Ghana coach Otto Addo praised goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi for his important contribution to the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

Ati Zigi may have conceded five goals, but he has impressed with outstanding saves as Ghana defeated South Korea to earn their first three points in Qatar and put themselves in a strong position to advance to the knockout stage.

‘’I think it’s been a great tournament up to this point for him, he really did well, especially in the last game, he had some great saves’’ Otto Addo told ghanafa.org.

‘’We knew before that the goalkeepers we have are almost all on the same level so it was very, very sad when we got the news that Joseph Wollacott and Richard Ofori were not able to come due to injuries’’.

‘’But on the other hand, we were surely confident that we have other goalkeepers like Ati Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen and also Danlad Ibrahim who are really doing well in training and Zigi obviously playing very, very, good’’ Otto added.

The 26-year-old made his Ghana debut in June 2018 against Iceland and has gone on to make 12 appearances for the Black Stars.

The St Gallen man will be in goal on Friday for the crucial match against Uruguay.