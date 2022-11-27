World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo insists 'passionate' Black Stars are ready for South Korea

Black Stars coach Otto Addo insists his side is hungry for victory ahead of their game against South Korea at the World Cup.

Ghana lost the opening Group H game against Portugal in controversial fashion but the German-born trainer believes his team will make up for the defeat against the Asian giants.

"We will see a passionate team against South Korea. We will see the same passion in the last game. Everybody is hungry to play and training good making it difficult for me to make my decisions," said Otto Addo at the pre-match conference.

Ghana needs a win against South Korea to enhance their chances of qualifying from Group H.

The Black Stars will face Uruguay in their final group game on Friday December 2, 2022. A game that will see the four-time African champions go for revenge after the painful defeat to the South Americans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana have only failed to make it beyond the group stage only once and that was in 2014 at the World Cup in Brazil. The team reached the round of 16 in 2006 with coach Otto Addo a member of the squad before making it to the quarter-finals four years later in South Africa.