World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo looking forward to seeing 'old friend' Son Heung-min in Qatar

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes the match against South Korea at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be special because it will allow him to meet 'old friend' Son Heung-min.

The Tottenham star was initially ruled out of the tournament due to a face injury, but he has recovered and is set to face Ghana.

Black Stars head into the World Cup in a confident mood after an impressive 2-0 victory against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

"We have to focus on Portugal, with all due respect to Korea and I am looking forward to seeing my old friend Son. I was his coach at Hamburg when he was U-19 so I am happy to see him again and it’s a different approach but we have to focus on the next match.

"The next match is Portugal, with all due respect to Korea but we have to look at Portugal and concentrate on them and then we take one step at a time," Addo said after Thursday's game.

The Black Stars' final group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.