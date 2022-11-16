World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo makes bold prediction ahead of tournament

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes his team have the quality to beat their "strong" 2022 World Cup group opponents.

Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the tournament, which begins on November 20.

“Everything is possible. As I’ve said, we have three strong opponents in our group. If we don’t perform as we need to, or if we’re not able to implement our tactics then it’ll be very difficult,” he told FIFA in an interview.

“Especially because Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic are very strong opponents with qualities on and off the pitch. It will be difficult to compete with them but, as I’ve said, we have the quality to beat them. If we progress from the group, anything is possible.”

Ghana will begin their campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before facing Uruguay four days later and facing South Korea in the final group game on December 2.

The four-time African champions face Switzerland in a friendly on Thursday.