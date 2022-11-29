World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo not seeking revenge against Uruguay

Ghana coach Otto Addo is anticipating a tough game against Uruguay in the final Group H game on Friday.

The Black Stars renew their rivalry with Uruguay 12 years after the dramatic quarter-final encounter at the World Cup in South Africa.

Forward Luis Suarez denied Ghana a place in the last four after handling a goal-bound strike from Dominic Adiyiah.

Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty and the Black Stars ended up losing the game on penalties.

"I'm a guy who doesn't think too much in the past when this incident happened," the coach said. "I'm a strong believer if you don’t seek revenge, you get even more blessings.

"It's a different approach, a different team. [Uruguay] have very good strikers, lots of experience. They are very compact, very good. It will be very, very difficult, again.

"We are a team that knows every game will be on the edge, we have to be at our best to beat them. But I'm confident enough to know we can win this game."