World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo reunites with Son Heung-min after coaching him during his youth career with Hamburg 

Ghana coach Otto Addo will re-unite with Korean star Son Heung-min when Ghana face Korea at the World Cup .

Addo worked with Son Heung-min during his youth career with German side Hamburg.

He was really impressed with the performance of Son and recommended him for the first team.

Son went onto make 73 appearances for Hamburg, scoring 20 goals before moving to Bayern Leverkusen.

He spent two years there before a big-money move to Tottenham in the Premier League, where he has become a world star.

“He's very, very disciplined. So he became so good because he worked hard for it. This is what I hoped for, and I expected it," Addo said Sunday before the match.

Otto Addo, who currently heads the Ghana national team on meeting his former student says he wishes Son all the best with the exception of Monday's game.

"I always wish him all the best, except tomorrow."

South Korea coach Paulo Bento says captain Son Heung-min will need time to re-adapt following his return from surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye, as they prepare for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

South Korea drew their opener 0-0 with Uruguay, Son, who was wearing a black protective mask, having little impact.

“Son is a player who, up until his, injury, had continuous rhythm and good performance,” Bento said of Son, who had five goals and two assists for Spurs this season before the World Cup.