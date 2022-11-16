World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo speaks on strategy for Korea game 

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the Black Stars must go all out against South Korea in their second group game irrespective of the results against Portugal in the opening game.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at the Stadium 947 in Qatar before taking on the Asian side on November 27, 2022.

Ghana are the least ranked country entering into the tournament and have been tipped to exit the competition in the group stage.

However, Black Stars coach Otto Addo is confident in his side and is optimistic of progressing to the next round.

According to Otto Addo, Ghana must be more aggressive against Korea to get the results if they want to progress to the next stage.

“The match against Korea will depend on the results of the first match against Portugal", he told FIFA.com.

"If we lose, we have to be more aggressive in the Korean War. The result of Korea’s match against Uruguay is the same,” he said, suggesting the result of the first game as a hint",he added.

Ghana will be making its fourth appearance at the tournament having made its first appearance in 2006 Germany, 2010 South Africa, 2014 Brazil and now to Qatar 2022.