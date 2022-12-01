World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo to face the media today ahead of Uruguay showdown

Ghana coach Otto Addo will answer question from the media on today (Thursday) ahead of his team's decisive World Cup group match against Uruguay.

The German-based tactician, who has won hearts over in his native Ghana, will face the international media at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) to answer questions ahead of his side's explosive match against the South Americans.

The stakes are extremely high for the African giants in particular who are desperate to bury the ghost of the World Cup 2010 debacle behind them with a famous win against an ageing La Celeste.

Ghana will be looking for revenge against Uruguay following the extraordinary battle between the two teams in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

The South American nation progressed to the final four via a penalty shootout after the two teams finished level at 1-1 after 120 minutes of football, but there was huge controversy late on, with Luis Suarez receiving a red card for handling on the line in the final seconds; Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting spot kick, which sent the contest to penalties, with Uruguay reaching the final four for the first time since 1970.

Ghana can now eliminate Uruguay from the 2022 competition, with the Black Stars currently sitting second in Group H, having picked up three points from their opening two matches at the tournament, losing their section opener 3-2 to Portugal before recording a 3-2 victory over South Korea.

Ghana know their job, and it would be some story if they could progress to the knockout round for the first time since their run to the quarter-finals in 2010, having been eliminated in the group stage in 2014 before failing to qualify for the finals four years ago in Russia.

Uruguay have found it difficult to impress at the 2022 tournament, drawing 0-0 with South Korea in their opening match on November 24 before losing 2-0 to Portugal on Monday, which has left them bottom of Group H and facing an early exit from the competition.

La Celeste have found it difficult in their opening two games at the 2022 competition, though, and they will now be taking on a Ghana side out for revenge following their infamous contest in 2010.