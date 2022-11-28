World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto rejects claims Black Stars 'over-respected' Portugal

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has refuted claims his team over-respected Portugal in the opening Group H game at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana lost narrowly to the 2016 European champions, having held them for over an hour but the team became erratic after conceding the first goal.

“I don’t think it’s true. Our players did so well. I don’t think we over respected them," he said in reaction to a question regarding the first game.

“For me, we showed that we could compete with them, even though we had a lot of inexperienced players.

"Some even had their debuts in the last game against Switzerland, but they performed."

The Black Stars will face South Korea on Monday knowing anything short of a win or draw could see them packing their bags to Accra.

South Korea held two-time world champions Uruguay in their opening game at the Education City stadium in Al Rayyan.