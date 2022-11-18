World Cup 2022: Ghana coach picks Lawrence Ati-Zigi as No.1 for Qatar tournament

Ghana coach Otto Addo has defended his choice of Lawrence Ati-Zigi as his No.1 for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ati-Zigi, 25, has been elevated as the team’s first choice after injuries to Jojo Wollocot and Richard Ofori.

He gets the nod ahead of Manaf Nurudeen and Asante Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim.

The St Gallen regular put up a healthy performance and kept a clean sheet in the tournament 2-0 win over Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Addo is confident the former Liefering and Sochaux stopper has the credentials to

He said in his post-match speech: ''We knew before that the keepers we have at this level are inches apart.

''It’s not like somebody is that far away from the other so they are all at the same level. Sometimes it’s just little details.

''We knew that Zigi is good and he did today. He plays regularly in Switzerland and gets very, very good remarks after each game. We monitor him so there was no concern at all.''

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final Group match game will be on 2 December against Uruguay.