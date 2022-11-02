World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku back in training with Strasbourg

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has recovered from an injury and begun training with Strasbourg in preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghanaians were concerned last month when the key Black Stars defender suffered an injury while playing for Toulouse in the French Ligue 1.

Djiku was taken out of the game after 26 minutes due to a hamstring injury, which was later confirmed.

The injury kept him out of last weekend's 2-2 draw between Strasbourg and Marseille in the league.

But the 28-year-old has recovered and is back training with Strasborg. He is set to feature in Strasbourg's clash with Ajacio this weekend.

Djiku was born in France but successfully switched to play for Ghana, his father's home country. Djiku's mother is reportedly Senegalese.

Otto Addo's provisional squad includes Djiku who is expected to make the final squad. Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage.