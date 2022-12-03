GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Alidu Seidu disappointed after group stage exit

Published on: 03 December 2022
World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Alidu Seidu disappointed after group stage exit

Black Stars right-back Alidu Seidu is disappointed the team failed to achieve its target at the World Cup in Qatar. 

Ghana suffered group stage elimination after a disappointing defeat to Uruguay on Friday in the final group game.

Seidu, who missed the victory against South Korea, was recalled into the starting line up for the game against the two-time world champions.

A first half brace from Giorgian de Arrasteca ended Ghana's hopes of progressing to the second round.

"I want to give glory to Allah for allowing me to represent the colors of  one of the greatest Gift football has given me. Sad the goal was not achieved but alhamdulillah. Thanks to everyone who supported me and the team," wrote the Clermont Foot player. 

The Black Stars had the chance to take the lead early in the game after the referee awarded Ghana a penalty, but captain Andre Ayew missed from the spot.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more