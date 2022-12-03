World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Alidu Seidu disappointed after group stage exit

Black Stars right-back Alidu Seidu is disappointed the team failed to achieve its target at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana suffered group stage elimination after a disappointing defeat to Uruguay on Friday in the final group game.

Seidu, who missed the victory against South Korea, was recalled into the starting line up for the game against the two-time world champions.

A first half brace from Giorgian de Arrasteca ended Ghana's hopes of progressing to the second round.

"I want to give glory to Allah for allowing me to represent the colors of one of the greatest Gift football has given me. Sad the goal was not achieved but alhamdulillah. Thanks to everyone who supported me and the team," wrote the Clermont Foot player.

The Black Stars had the chance to take the lead early in the game after the referee awarded Ghana a penalty, but captain Andre Ayew missed from the spot.