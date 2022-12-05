GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Alidu Seidu happy to represent Black Stars in Qatar

Published on: 05 December 2022
Ghana defender Alidu Seidu is delighted to have played in the World Cup for the Black Stars.

The 22-year-old was one of the revelations for the tournament for the Black Stars.

Alidu Seidu was playing in his first major tournament for the Black Stars where he excelled beyond expectations.

The Clermont Foot defender made his World Cup debut against Portugal at the Stadium 974 which Ghana lost 3-2.

Seidu played 180 minutes for Ghana in the matches between Portugal and Uruguay and was outstanding despite the Black Stars defeat in the two games.

In a post on his social media page, the defender thanked the fans for the support in his first World Cup campaign.

"I want to give glory to Allah for allowing me to represent the colors of one of the greatest gift football has given me. Sad the goal was not achieved but alhamdulilah. Thanks to everyone who supported me and the team".

 

 

