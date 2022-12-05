World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Daniel Amartey admits it was tough against Uruguay

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey said they had a difficult time against Uruguay following the Black Stars' 2-0 defeat on Friday, which eliminated them from the 2022 World Cup.

The closest an African team has come to making the World Cup semi-finals was Ghana in 2010, when Luis Suarez's handball and the resulting missed penalty by Asamoah Gyan led to a shootout defeat in South Africa.

The Black Stars could not avenge that heartbreak on Friday, as Andre Ayew's missed penalty at 0-0 was history repeating itself history and proved costly in a 2-0 defeat.

But Ghana were at least happy to knock Uruguay out and send South Korea through.

"For me, yes (It was good to knock Uruguay out)," said midfielder Daniel Amartey.

"It was tough because you can see their centre-back, everybody comes (forward).

"Uruguay needed one goal to go through."