GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Daniel Amartey admits it was tough against Uruguay

Published on: 05 December 2022
World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Daniel Amartey admits it was tough against Uruguay
2KYWFA4 Al Wakrah, Qatar. 2nd Dec, 2022. Daniel Amartey (R) of Ghana vies with Facundo Pellistri of Uruguay during their Group H match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Dec. 2, 2022. Credit: Pan Yulong/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey said they had a difficult time against Uruguay following the Black Stars' 2-0 defeat on Friday, which eliminated them from the 2022 World Cup.

The closest an African team has come to making the World Cup semi-finals was Ghana in 2010, when Luis Suarez's handball and the resulting missed penalty by Asamoah Gyan led to a shootout defeat in South Africa.

The Black Stars could not avenge that heartbreak on Friday, as Andre Ayew's missed penalty at 0-0 was history repeating itself history and proved costly in a 2-0 defeat.

But Ghana were at least happy to knock Uruguay out and send South Korea through.

"For me, yes (It was good to knock Uruguay out)," said midfielder Daniel Amartey.

"It was tough because you can see their centre-back, everybody comes (forward).

"Uruguay needed one goal to go through."

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more