World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Daniel Amartey opens up on Son Heung-min's threat ahead of South Korea clash

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey insists the Black Stars will need a plan to stop the threat of South Korea captain Son Heung-min ahead of their meeting on Monday.

The Black Stars head into the game knowing defeat will see them packing for Accra ahead of their final game.

However, the Leicester City defender believes one way to get at least a point in the match against the Asian giants is to curb the danger from Tottenham's Son.

Partey has faced Son many times in the English Premier League and will renew his rivalry with the player in the second Group H game.

“I know Son because we play in the premier league and we have a strategy to stop him," said Amartey at the pre-match presser.

Ghana needs a win against South Korea to enhance their chances of qualifying from Group H.

The Black Stars will face Uruguay in their final group game on Friday December 2, 2022. A game that will see the four-time African champions go for revenge after the painful defeat to the South Americans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana have only failed to make it beyond the group stage only once and that was in 2014 at the World Cup in Brazil. The team reached the round of 16 in 2006 before making it to the quarter-finals four years later in South Africa.