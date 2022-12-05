World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Daniel Amartey reveals how the team planned to get Uruguay eliminated

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has opened up on what he told his teammates after the team lost 2-0 to Uruguay.

The Black Stars were hoping to get a revenge for the 2010 World Cup incident involving a Luis Suarez handball incident which denied the West African country a place in the semifinals.

Ghana needed a win or draw in its final group game to secure a place in the round of 16 hence a win against Uruguay was non-negotiable.

However the Black Stars lost 2-0 to Uruguay kind courtesy of a brace from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Speaking after the game, Daniel Amartey revealed that the plan was to ensure Uruguay got eliminated by any means even if Ghana lost the game.

“I just told my teammates: ‘We need a goal but they also need a goal. So we have to defend for ourselves so that if we can't go, they don't go’.”