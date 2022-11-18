World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu delighted to score first Black Stars goal

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has expressed delight after scoring his maiden goal for the senior national team.

The Southampton centre-back scored Ghana's opener in the victory over Switzerland in the final pre-World Cup friendly.

Salisu, who impressed against the European nation, is excited by the performance of the team ahead of the tournament which begins on Sunday.

"It's a great feeling. We had a good game today and the boys are ready," he said after the match. "We just need to focus and we can go through," he added.

"From our performance today, it is a big motivation for us. It's a big performance from the boys. We did well and I hope we will do well at the World Cup.

"It's a good feeling and I am very happy to score my first goal for the Black Stars."

Antoine Semenyo scored Ghana's second as the Black Stars cruised to a 2-0 win on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana will leave for Qatar on Friday as the World Cup begins on Sunday. The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.