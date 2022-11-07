World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius ruled out of tournament

Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup due to injury.

The defender sustained the injury while playing for Karlsruher SC against Holstein Kiel in the German 2. Bundesliga over the weekend.

Although he played the entire game, which Kiel won 4-1, it was later revealed that he had suffered a serious injury.

The injury will keep him out of action until after the World Cup, essentially ruling him out of the tournament, which begins on November 20.

Ambrosius was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and committed to the West African country earlier this year.

He received his first call-up in September for pre-World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Nicaragua, but he did not play.

The name of the former Germany U21 international appears on Otto Addo's preliminary list, but given the current situation, he is unlikely to make the final squad.

Ghana kicks off their campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.