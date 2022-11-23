World Cup 2022: Ghana drawing inspiration from Saudi Arabia ahead of Portugal clash - Denis Odoi

Denis Odoi believes that Ghana can draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s remarkable victory over Argentina as his side prepare for their World Cup opener against Portugal.

The Club Brugge saw Saudi upset one of the tournament favourites, Lionel Messi's Argentina, on Tuesday and believes Ghana, the tournament's lowest-ranked team, can do the same against Ronaldo's side.

He said, "Of course, seeing what Saudi Arabia have achieved just proves that you have to play all the matches. It's not because you are a smaller country than your opponent that everything is a foregone conclusion. And then, based on my experience, this season in the Champions League, nobody would have given us a chance to go to the round of 16. And yet, after four matches, we qualified. So my takeaway is that when you play as a team, you can do anything."

Both teams arrived in Qatar after impressive victories and are confident of making a strong start in Qatar.

Portugal defeated Nigeria in Lisbon despite the absence of captain Ronaldo, who was suffering from stomach problems, while Ghana defeated Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.