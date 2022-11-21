World Cup 2022: Ghana FA establishes fan parks in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi

The Ghana Football Association in partnership with Guiness Ghana, Hisense and Multichoice has built fan parks in three regional capitals namely; Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

This is to give fans the opportunity to enjoy the World Cup in Qatar.

Football fans in Accra will be able to visit the Fantasy Dome while fans in Kumasi can also watch all World Cup games at the Kessben Aseda House building.

The Takoradi City Mall will also be the venue for the World Cup fan park in the Western region.

Guinness vendors will display their various beverage products with lots of side attractions for fans.

The good news is that the Fan Parks will be open throughout the global showpiece beginning November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Ghana will play against Portugal in their first game on next Thursday, November 24 at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

The Black Stars will then be playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 in the remaining Group H games.

Only three sides from Africa have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.