World Cup 2022: Ghana favourites to win trophy, says coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo has stated unequivocally that his team are the favourites to win this year's World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are in a difficult group with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, and haven't been tipped to advance to the next round.

In an interview with the Spanish news outlet AS, he was asked who the favourites are to be crowned champions, and he replied, "Ghana."

"Of course! I particularly liked the way we played against Switzerland in the last friendly. We had some new players connect well with the veterans. We allowed some chances, but they were few and we generated a lot, so I'm very, very happy about that game."

"The victory, yes, does not bring points for the World Cup, so we have to focus on Portugal, knowing that this is a good start. It was about showing concentration and dedication. The players had a lot of possession, there were chances and we scored a goal. Then we insisted and made the second," he explained.

Ghana will open their account on Thursday, November 24 against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.