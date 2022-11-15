World Cup 2022: Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo eyes clash against Portugal's Ruben Diaz in group opener

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo is already looking forward to the match up against Portugal defender Ruben Diaz.

The Bristol City forward is one of the strikers named in Otto Addo's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Semenyo is expected to play a role in the opener against Portugal on November 24 and the 22-year-old has already set sights on the clash against Manchester City's Ruben Diaz.

"Portugal, Ruben Diaz, he will be a tough opponent and one of the best world. I want to see where I am at against him and push myself to the limit. I can't wait," he told Bristol City media.

Diaz is considered as one of the best centre-backs in the world and has been a regular member of the successful City side in recent times.

Semenyo is heading to his first-ever tournament with the Black Stars in Qatar.

The England-born is already attracting interests from clubs in the topflight, including Crystal Palace.