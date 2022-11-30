World Cup 2022: Ghana forward Jordan Ayew redeemed himself against South Korea

Jordan Ayew won Ghana supporters' hearts on Monday with a stellar performance in their World Cup victory over South Korea.

Otto Addo gave the 31-year-old a start for the crucial match against South Korea this week despite the fact that he struggled as a substitute in the Black Stars' 3-2 loss to Portugal in their World Cup opener.

He made amends by significantly contributing to yesterday's 3-2 victory, which is likely to set up a winner-takes-all matchup against 2010 rivals Uruguay in their final group matchup later this week.

As per SofaScore, Ayew would earn a strong 6.9/10 rating for his performance in Qatar, as he was instrumental in Ghana taking a 2-0 lead.

The former Aston Villa player had two key passes, an 88% pass success rate, and two crosses during his time on the field. These stats improved from his Premier League performances this season, where he averaged one key pass, an 83.4% pass success rate, and 0.2 crosses per game.

Ayew also contributed significantly defensively, recording three tackles, one clearance, and one interception, all of which were above his per-game averages in the Premier League of 2.2 tackles, 0.9 clearances, and 0.2 interceptions.

Ayew is expected to start the game against Uruguay on Friday, with a win or draw enough to secure a place in the knockout stage for the Black Stars.