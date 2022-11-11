World Cup 2022: Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer to travel to US if he fails to make final squad

Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer will be joining his Hamburg teammates in California if he misses out on the World Cup squad.

The Hamburg attacker is yet to receive a call from Ghana coach Otto Addo confirming his invitation, but plans are already in place if he does not make the final cut.

Konigsdorffer has been in incredible form for the Bundesliga 2 side since joining in the summer transfer window, scoring 7 goals in 16 matches.

He made his Black Stars debut during the international friendly against Nicaragua and looks like a candidate for the tournament in Qatar.

"I think we will be informed beforehand," said manager Tim Walter when asked if his player will be at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Hamburg are expected to travel to the United States to prepare before the return of the league.

The former Bundesliga side are hoping to make a return to the topflight and currently sit second on the table.