World Cup 2022: Ghana games against South Korea and Portugal ranked among Top 10 best matches 

The Black Stars two group H matches against South Korea and Uruguay has been ranked among the Top 10 best games in the just ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The final between Argentina vrs France at the Lusail Stadium which saw Messi lifting the World Cup trophy has been ranked the best game of the tournament.

Ghana were in Group H where they came up against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The four-time African champions managed to win one game and lost the other two to exit the competition at the group stage.

Ghana 3-2 South Korea

The Black Stars secured a hard-fought win in this encounter against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in their second group game.

Ghana had lost to Portugal 3-2 in its opening game at the Stadium 974 and needed to win to enhance their chances of progressing to the next round.

South Korea had drawn against Uruguay in the opening game and Coach Paulo Bento was optimistic of a win against the African side.

Ghana took a two goal lead in the first half through Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus.

A second-half brace from Cho Gue-sung pegged them level.

Mohammed Kudus scored the match winner few minutes later as Ghana won its first game of the competition.

2. Uruguay 2-0 Ghana

Despite the huge desire to get a revenge following the 2010 World Cup handball incident, the Black Stars succumbed to another defeat to Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Luis Suarez was at the heart of it again as Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0.

Below are the top 10 matches of the 2o22 World Cup

Brazil 4-1 South Korea

Ghana 3-2 South Korea

Ghana 0-2 Uruguay

Portugal 6-1 Switzerland

Morocco 0-1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico

Germany 1-2 Japan

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia