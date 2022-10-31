World Cup 2022: Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott denies reports he tipped Portugal as Group H favorites

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott has denied reports in the media that he has tipped Portugal to finish as favorites in Ghana's group at the 2022 World Cup.

The Charlton Athletic shot stopper is reported to have tipped the 2016 European champions as the favorites to progress out of Group H which has Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

In a tweet to debunk the story, the former Swindon Town goalkeeper stated emphatically he has not granted any interview on the subject matter.

"I would like to make clear to all the fans, my supporters, GFA and all the nation of Ghana, that I have not made such statement in the media nor given any interviews about our opponents as it has been said in the Ghanaian media," Wollacott posted on his twitter page.

"We are Ghana/Ghanaians we don't fear who our opponents are or who we face or who we come across in a game of football. It's a shame that some of the media has to go to this length to try and tarnish my image in Ghana."

I would like to make clear to all the fans, my supporters, GFA and all the nation of Ghana, that I have not made such statement in the media nor given any interviews about our opponents as it has been said in the Ghanaian media. 1/2 — Joe Wollacott (@JJWollacott) October 30, 2022

Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, 2022.