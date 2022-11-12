World Cup 2022: Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott picks injury with just nine days before tournament 

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is reported to have picked up an injury which saw him sit out of Charlton Athletic's game against Burton Albion in the English League One on Saturday

Wollacott had just put in a standout performance in the Carabao Cup, helping Charlton defeat Stevenage 5-4 on penalties to advance to the Round of 16 in mid-week.

The 26-year-old was part of Charlton Athletic's warm-up session ahead of the game before he sustained the injury and was replaced in the starting line up.

Craig MacGillivray replaced Jojo Wollacott with reports of the Black Stars goalkeeper sustaining a finger injury.

ℹ️There's been a late change to the Addicks' line-up, with Craig MacGillivray replacing Joe Wollacott in goal. 🔛 Nathan Asiimwe comes onto the bench. 🔴⚪️ #cafc pic.twitter.com/KmpR1DG4Uw — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) November 12, 2022

Ghana Coach Otto Addo will be sweating on the fitness of his two goalkeepers as deputy Black Stars captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is also injured.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been confirmed injured with just nine days before the World Cup in Qatar, which is a major concern for Ghana.

Ofori has been withdrawn from Orlando Pirates' Carling Black Label Cup squad ahead of the semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs because of the injury.

It was announced that Ofori, along with defenders Thabiso Monyane and Innocent Maela, will miss the battle of the fan vote competition in a post on the sponsor's social media platform.

Ghana coach Otto Addo will be extremely concerned as he prepares to announce his final team for the World Cup on Monday.

Ofori is part of the 55-man provisional squad that Addo announced last week. The 29-year-old is competing with Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Joe Wollacott for the number one spot in Ghana's squad.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2.