World Cup 2022: Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott undergoes successful surgery

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has undergone successful surgery on his fractured finger.

The shot-stopper was injured just two days before Ghana's World Cup roster was announced.

He was left out of the 26-man squad due to the severity of the injury, but he is expected to join the team in Qatar.

According to reports, plans have been made to fly Wollacott to Qatar so that he can be close to the team after narrowly missing out on the trip.

Wollacott was crucial in Ghana's qualification for the tournament, and he broke down in tears when it was revealed that he would not be available.

If not for the injury, the 26-year-old Englishman would have been Ghana's first choice in Qatar.

Black Stars arrived in Qatar on Friday brimming with confidence after a good win over Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

They have started preparing for their opener against Portugal on November 24 in Doha.