World Cup 2022: Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah sends cryptic message to Otto Addo ahead of squad announcement

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is ready for a call-up into the national team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Cordoba goalkeeper in a social media post has sent a cryptic message to Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of his final squad announcement for the tournament.

Coach Otto Addo is currently sweating on the fitness of his two goalkeepers Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates) and Jojo Wollacott (Charlton Athletic) who have both picked up injuries with just seven days to the start of the tournament.

According to reports, Jojo Wollacott has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury and has been replaced by Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoko.

Razak Brimah who was Ghana’s first choice goalkeeper at the AFCON 2015 in Gabon has been knocking on the doors of the Black Stars over a return.

”Always ready for the motherland”, Brimah said in a post.

The 35-year-old may not be able to make the World Cup as Coach Otto Addo did not include the goalkeeper in his provisional squad.

Brimah currently plays for Spanish lower-tier side CD Estepona FS

Coach Otto Addo will name his final 26-man squad at a press conference on Monday.