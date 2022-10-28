World Cup 2022: Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori eyes Black Stars starting role

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is hoping to reclaim his starting place in the Ghana national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ofori lost his place to Charlton Athletic shot-stopper Jojo Wollacot after picking an injury during the qualifiers.

With 24 days remaining to the start of the Mundial, the Bucs deputy captain is ready to compete for a starting role.

“The most important thing for me is Orlando Pirates because you work with your club on a daily basis and the national team is based on what you do for the club,” he said.

“So for me, at the moment I don’t really think about the national team because if you are not fit for your club you will go to the national team and mentally you will be weak.

“The most important thing is I need to perform and do my best at the club so that when they call you, you know you are ready.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage. It’s every young player's dream to play in a World Cup. But for me, at the moment, I’m thinking about the club and how I can help them achieve the success we planned for the season.”