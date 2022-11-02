World Cup 2022: Ghana group opponents South Korea suffer injury blow

Ghana's group opponents South Korea have suffered an injury setback ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Heung-min Son, Korea's star player and captain, suffered a serious injury in Tottenham's Champions League win over Marseille.

The attacker suffered a head injury and was replaced after 26 minutes. Son has been ruled out of Tottenham's Premier League clash against Liverpool this weekend.

"In this moment we don't know. We have to wait for a medical assessment. Sonny feels better now. I saw him in the dressing room, he celebrated with us. In this moment we don't know. We have to wait for a medical assessment and we have to wait until tomorrow. We are not sure if he is concussed. It is Son's face. His eye is a bit swollen," Tottenham's assistant Cristian Stellini said.

South Koreans are worried, but they are hopeful that Son will be available for the World Cup.

South Korea's second group game in Qatar will be against Ghana on November 28. They will face Uruguay first and end with Portugal on December 2.

Ghana, on the other hand, will play Portugal in their first match on November 24 and conclude group stage against Uruguay.