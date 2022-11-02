World Cup 2022: Ghana group opponents Uruguay training camp schedule revealed - EXCLUSIVE

Uruguay's training camp schedule has been revealed as the South Americans begin preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Sky Blue started training at the Celeste Complex on Monday in preparations for the World Cup.

Coach Diego Alonso squad is dominated by home-based stars and will continue to train until Tuesday November 8.

The team will depart for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday November 9 to intensify preparations.

Captain Diego Godin has started training with the home-based stars after recovering from a chronic knee injury.

Uruguay are pitched against Portugal and South Korea with their fixture against Ghana dominating major headlines.

When Luis Suarez deliberately handballed on the goal-line back in 2010, sacrificing himself but ultimately showing Uruguay the route to victory, the hearts of an entire country broke.

Much more than that, his actions left the entire continent of Africa devastated and actually a fair chunk of the globe too.

The cracker has been dubbed 'revenge' by many Africans as the two teams go and each other on December 2.