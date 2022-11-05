World Cup 2022: Ghana handed boost as Alexander Djiku makes injury return for Strasbourg

The Black Stars have been handed a major boost ahead of the World Cup following Alexander Djiku’s return from injury.

The Strasbourg captain had been out of action after sustaining an injury against Toulouse in the Ligue 1 on October 23.

Djiku requested to be substituted from the game after picking up the injury in the 26th minute of the first half.

There were fears and concerns about the injury sustained by the Ghana international with just a few days to the World Cup.

Alexander Djiku has recovered fully and has been named in Strasbourg’s starting squad to face AC Ajacioo on Sunday in the Ligue 1.

The 29-year-old has been named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad by Coach Otto Addo for the World Cup.

The French-born Ghana international is among the key players to make the final 26-man squad for the tournament.

Below is Strasbourg starting line up