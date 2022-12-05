World Cup 2022: Ghana has a plan for Otto Addo's successor

Ghana FA vice-president Mark Addo says the association has a plan for Otto Addo's successor.

The inexperienced 47-year-old, a former Ghana international who was born in Germany and played for the Black Stars in their first World Cup finals appearance in 2006, had been a surprise appointment, parachuted in between Ghana’s ignominious exit at the January Africa Cup of Nations finals and their World Cup qualifying play-off tie against Nigeria.

Addo has confirmed he is leaving his role after the country's exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

And Chairman of the Black Stars management committee, Mark Addo says the football association has a plan for his successor.

‘’We knew that Coach (Otto Addo) will be leaving in six months, so we do have a succession plan’’ Mark Addo told the press at a briefing in Doha on Saturday.

‘’We just going through the process, it’s a process, you know the Ghana Football Association works with different stakeholders in this decision-making process’’.

‘’Like I said, first thing is to get our reports in quickly, have a meeting within our stakeholders, including the President, the Executive Council and Government and once that is done, we will make a decision on his successor. So yes, we have a plan.

Although Otto Addo's only previous coaching experience was with the youth teams of Hamburg and Borussia Dortmund, he had former Newcastle United and Brighton manager Chris Hughton as his advisor as Ghana rode their luck to edge Nigeria for a place in Qatar.

Addo’s departure means Ghana must move quickly to get a new coach in place before they continue their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in March.

Ghana crashed out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament after finishing bottom of Group H with three points.