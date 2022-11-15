World Cup 2022: Ghana have a good team – Portuguese Journalist

Pedro Luiz, a Portuguese journalist currently working with SuperSports says Ghana have a good team going into the World Cup.

According to Luiz, Portugal are in a very difficult group and they face stiff opposition in Ghana in their first game.

He indicated that the game against Portugal and Ghana could determine which of the two teams will qualify from the group.

“Ghana have a good team. You have two good strikers Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams. There is also Joseph Aidoo”, he said in an interview on Happy FM.

“Ghana have a good team and whoever wins the first game as the best opportunity to qualify. Portugal doesn’t like to play against teams that are very physical. They have a lot of problems playing against such teams”.

“The Korea game will be easy because they like to open up and play on the wings. Uruguay will be a very difficult one. They beat us at the 2018 World Cup in Russia”.

He hinted that Ghana can be able to beat Portugal if they are able to control their creative players in the team.

The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.