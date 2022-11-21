World Cup 2022: Ghana have no chance of qualifying from Group H - Turkish coach

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs head coach Muhsin Ertugral believes Ghana have no chance of progressing from their World Cup group.

Ghana, making their fourth World Cup appearance, are in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

While assessing each team's strength, Ertugal said the African representatives had no chance of making it to the knockout stage.

“Portugal is an interesting team,” Ertugal said.

“It was always a one-man show, years ago, in which they always had unbelievably great talents and players, but do they have the capacity to reach a certain level? I probably see them in the quarterfinals, but not over, there’s not enough in this team,” he said.

“For me Ghana have got no chance in this group, no chance.

“Uruguay maybe. Korea is interesting. They have, in the last few years, they have always started Kim Min-jae, who played for Fernebache and now plays for Napoli. He is a great, great defender, and they have many of them.

“So Korea could be a surprise in the end there.”

Black Stars are confident going into the global tournament after a 2-0 win over Switzerland. They will make their tournament debut against Portugal on Thursday.